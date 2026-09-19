New green Pokémon jet unveiled by ANA for franchise’s 30th anniversary

An aircraft with a red theme entered service in July, with the colors reflecting the original two versions of the games released for Nintendo Co.'s handheld Game Boy in 1996.

The aircraft is mainly slated to serve routes to the United States and Southeast Asia.

Photo credit: Kyodo

The Boeing 787 features popular Pokemon characters including Pikachu and Bulbasaur, while its seat covers also have a special design.

ANA is expected to introduce a blue-themed aircraft in the future, bringing its Pokemon-decorated fleet to three planes.

Keiji Omae, a director in charge of customer experience at ANA, told a commemorative ceremony that the airline also marks 40 years of international operations this year.

"It overlaps with the history of Pokemon's evolution. I hope it will become an aircraft people love," he said in a video message.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Owala launched a limited-edition Pokémon-themed water bottle collection exclusively at Target to mark the franchise’s 30th anniversary