According to the company’s announcement, the partnership features Duo’s Pokémon Party, a limited-time quest available in the Duolingo app. Participants must join by December 21, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. local time, and will have until December 29, 2026, at the same time to complete the quest and claim their rewards.

During the quest, users will earn a new reward each day they complete at least one lesson, including Pikachu and Chatot outfits for their Duolingo avatars and an offer code for Timed Research in Pokémon GO.

To receive the code, participants must join the quest by December 21, 2026, and complete seven Duolingo lessons by December 29, 2026, before 11:59 p.m. local time.

The Pokémon GO Timed Research will let players choose a language for their tasks. With guidance from Professor Willow, they can earn XP, Stardust and encounters with event-themed Pokémon. Guaranteed encounters include Pikachu, Meowth and Chatot, as well as Lucario with a Special Background. Players may also encounter Shiny versions.

All Timed Research tasks must be completed and their rewards claimed by December 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Pokémon-themed Happy Meals had returned to participating McDonald’s restaurants across the United States until December 14, while supplies last, offering collectible toys and trading cards.