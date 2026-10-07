Pneumonic plague: US CDC monitors suspected case after death in Russia

The circumstances of the reported case remain unconfirmed.

“We are working across the US government to assess developments as additional information becomes available,” the CDC said on its official X account.

According to the CDC, plague is a serious bacterial disease that is treatable with antibiotics, particularly when recognized and treated early.

Pneumonic plague can spread from person to person through respiratory droplets during close contact. The CDC said rapid identification and treatment of infected individuals, along with monitoring people who may have been exposed, are important public health measures.

The agency said there is currently no indication of a broader threat to the United States, adding that the CDC and its interagency partners are prepared and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Earlier, it was reported that several people who had contact with the woman who died from pneumonia of unknown cause in the Irkutsk region had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and rhinovirus infection.