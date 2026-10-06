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    COVID-19, rhinovirus detected among contacts of woman who died in Irkutsk

    03:20, 6 October 2026

    Several persons who contacted with the woman who died of pneumonia of unknown etiology in the Irkutsk Region have been diagnosed with Covid and rhinovirus infection, Russia’s Sanitary Watchdog said, TASS reports. 

    COVID-19, rhinovirus detected among contacts of woman who died in Irkutsk
    Photo credit: Pyotr Kovalyov/TASS

    "Laboratory tests have confirmed two Covid-19 and two rhinovirus infection cases," it said, adding that no other infectious disease pathogens were detected in any of the contacts.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare was monitoring the epidemiological situation in Russia’s Irkutsk region following a report of a suspected case of a particularly dangerous infectious disease.

    Healthcare COVID-19 Coronavirus Incidents Russia World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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