COVID-19, rhinovirus detected among contacts of woman who died in Irkutsk
03:20, 6 October 2026
"Laboratory tests have confirmed two Covid-19 and two rhinovirus infection cases," it said, adding that no other infectious disease pathogens were detected in any of the contacts.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare was monitoring the epidemiological situation in Russia’s Irkutsk region following a report of a suspected case of a particularly dangerous infectious disease.