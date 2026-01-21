PM: Presidential directives integrated into national modernization strategy

"The Head of State has endorsed the Government's decision to bring the Social Health Insurance Fund under the authority of the Ministry of Finance. The respective audits have already begun, and those found guilty will be held accountable. The health insurance Fund's information system must be integrated into the Ministry of Healthcare's system by July 1 of this year. This move will ensure transparency and efficiency of spending," the Prime Minister underscored.

He also emphasized that the accomplishment of all presidential instructions is built into a unified strategy for the large-scale modernization of Kazakhstan and depends on the coordinated work of all agencies.

"All directives from the Head of State are integrated into a consolidated long-term strategy for the country's large-scale modernization. Their success hinges on the efficient and well-coordinated work of all structures. Personal accountability rests with every executive. I reserve personal oversight of the implementation of the President's directives," Olzhas Bektenov added.

As Qazinform News Agency reported on Tuesday, the 5th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay was held in Kyzylorda with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The discussions involved prominent public figures, representatives of political parties, the non-government sector, business leaders, experts, and members of regional public councils.