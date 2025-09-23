PM orders support for farmers to secure grain harvest

The Prime Minister noted that the harvest is proceeding actively and is nearing completion in the southern regions. The preliminary results are considered positive. However, he added, there is a risk that prolonged rain and low temperatures could complicate the process and affect grain quality.

Bektenov highlighted the urgent need to connect grain drying equipment to the gas supply grid. He specifically tasked the Kostanay Regional Akimat and the Ministry of Agriculture with resolving this issue.

"The Kostanay Regional Akimat and the Ministry of Agriculture need to be assisted in resolving this issue. I instruct the akimats, together with the Ministry of Energy, to ensure the allocation of liquefied gas and diesel fuel for grain drying in accordance with the stated needs. I ask you to pay particular attention to the grain drying process in the northern regions," the Prime Minister stressed.

As previously reported, farmers have already collected about 700,000 tons of oilseeds during the harvest campaign.