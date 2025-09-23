Kazakhstan forecasts record oilseed yield of 4 mln tons

The minister added that farmers have also harvested 1.8 million tons of potatoes, 2.9 million tons of vegetables, and 2.2 million tons of melons and gourds.

“Farmers’ uninterrupted work is supported by 139,000 tractors, 31,000 grain harvesters, 17,000 reapers, and 130,000 other pieces of equipment, including more than 4,200 advanced John Deere and CLAAS combines,” Saparov noted.

On September 18, Kazinform reported that 12.7 million tons of grain were harvested in Kazakhstan.