PM orders Samruk-Kazyna to boost local content share

The meeting reviewed production and financial performance of Samruk-Kazyna JSC for the first quarter of 2026. Chairman of the Board of the Fund Nurlan Zhakupov reported an 8% increase in revenue and a 93% increase in net profit for the reporting period. The plan for key production indicators was fulfilled.

An important step was the successful placement of the debut panda bonds of Samruk-Kazyna on the Chinese domestic market to the amount of 3 billion yuan in April this year. The transaction was carried out with the participation of leading institutional investors from China, as well as international financial, insurance, and investment companies. The placement term is 3 years, with a yield of 2.18% per annum, which represents a record-low borrowing cost and demonstrates strong market confidence in the Kazakh Fund. The funds are planned to be directed toward the implementation of investment projects, including the development of transport and logistics, infrastructure, and other sectors.

In addition, a number of important documents were signed during the reporting period, including a Term Sheet between JSC “Tau-Ken Samruk” and Ngali Holdings (Rwanda), a shareholders’ agreement between LLP “Samruk-Kazyna Invest” and AZCON (Azerbaijan) on the dredging project in the ports of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, and others.

In line with the President’s instructions, special attention was paid to the implementation of 64 major investment projects in the oil and gas, petrochemical, energy, transport and logistics, and mining sectors with a total value of 38.6 trillion tenge. EPC and construction contracts have been concluded for 41 projects, and construction and installation works have begun on 33 of them. In particular, in March this year, construction began on two large wind power plants with a capacity of 1 GW each in Zhambyl and Pavlodar regions. The projects aim to develop “green” energy and achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. For the petrochemical “Butadiene” project, an EPC contract was signed with Sinopec Guangzhou Engineering (China), with works scheduled to start in May this year. Another 6 investment projects are at the design stage, and 17 are at the pre-investment stage.

Issues related to the construction of the second line of the “Beyneu–Bozoy–Shymkent” main gas pipeline, as well as the Special Economic Zone “NINT” in Atyrau Region, were considered. The project provides infrastructure for large-scale production in the deep processing of hydrocarbon raw materials. The “Tau-Ken Samruk” project in geological exploration using AI technologies is of great importance for the industry and the economy of Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Fund’s management to strengthen control over all projects and take comprehensive measures to increase the local content share in goods, works, and services during their implementation.

Earlier, it was reported that Prime Minister Bektenov had met heads of leading agricultural machinery companies from Europe, Canada, and the United States.