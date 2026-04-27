PM Bektenov meets global agricultural machinery leaders: New localization agreements signed

The discussions, held in line with the President’s instructions on developing mechanical engineering and advancing import substitution, focused on industrial cooperation, production localization, and the introduction of modern agricultural technologies at Kazakh enterprises.

Bektenov emphasized that Kazakhstan’s vast agricultural sector creates a stable and predictable market for machinery. The country ranks 6th globally by agricultural land area, with sown fields covering about 24 million hectares. In 2025, gross agricultural output exceeded nine trillion tenge, growing by more than 6%. Grain harvest reached 26 million tons, while oilseed production totaled five million tons.

“President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches special importance to strengthening the technological potential of agriculture. Rising production volumes, higher productivity, and expanded exports demand modern technical equipment. Machinery renewal, affordability, and support for domestic producers are essential for further industry growth. Kazakhstan’s partnerships with global manufacturers are stable, mutually beneficial, and long-term. The Government is ready to support new production facilities at every stage - from localization to entry into foreign markets,” Bektenov stated.

Kazakhstan currently operates 130,000 tractors, 30,000 combines, and over 200,000 units of mounted equipment. However, fleet renewal stood at just 6.5% last year, with a target of 10% annually. To achieve this, the state provides subsidies of up to 30%, preferential financing at 5% for domestically produced equipment, and reduced credit burdens. These measures have already boosted domestic machinery sales by 35% in two years - from 7,700 to 10,400 units, with demand shifting toward more advanced models. Eight large enterprises now produce over 8,000 tractors and 1,200 combines annually, covering about 90% of domestic demand.

International partners expressed strong interest in deeper localization, technology transfer, service infrastructure development, and expanding their presence in Kazakhstan. Executives from John Deere, Väderstad Group, Eurasia Group AG, Dewulf, Amity Technology, Lindsay Corporation, Frans Vervaet B.V., Brandt, and Kuhn Group highlighted Kazakhstan’s favorable investment climate and long-term cooperation prospects.

Following the meeting, a ceremony was held to sign multilateral agreements on localizing agricultural machinery production at the Localization Center in Kostanay.

Agreements were concluded between AgromashHolding KZ, Eurasia Group AG, and leading global manufacturers - Väderstad Group, Dewulf, Lindsay Corporation, Amity Technology, Frans Vervaet B.V., Kuhn Group, and Brandt.

The implementation of these agreements is aimed at strengthening the potential of the industry and reinforcing Kazakhstan’s status in the global industrial production system.