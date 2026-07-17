Nearly 670,000 Uzbekistanis visit Kazakhstan in first half of 2026

A total of 3.5 million Uzbekistanis traveled abroad between January and June, an increase of 2,500 travelers compared with the same period in 2025.

Kyrgyzstan remained the most popular destination, attracting 1,547,589 visitors from Uzbekistan during the period. Kazakhstan ranked second with 667,722 visitors, followed by Tajikistan with 619,515.

Russia was the fourth most-visited destination, receiving 183,759 Uzbek travelers, while Saudi Arabia came fifth with 153,591.

The remaining destinations in the top 10 were Türkiye (127,241 visitors), the United Arab Emirates (41,780), China (36,502), Egypt (25,905), and Vietnam (23,409).

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan is to launch Almaty-Urgench-Almaty direct flights.