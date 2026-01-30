PM inspects power generation development projects in Pavlodar region

At the site of the country’s largest solid-fuel power plant, Ekibastuz GRES-1 named after Bolat Nurzhanov, the Prime Minister was briefed on the progress of modernization. The ongoing reconstruction of the fuel supply system and the construction of a new smokestack with subsequent dismantling of the old one are among the key elements improving the reliability of energy supply in the region.

Projects for the development of generation and grid infrastructure in the region were also presented, including the reconstruction of power unit No. 7 at Aksu GRES with a capacity of 325 MW, the modernization of individual energy sources, as well as the elaboration of new projects based on modern technologies and the development of alternative energy.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

According to Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov, Kazakhstan plans to commission about 2.6 GW of new capacity this year, including gas projects totaling 2,427.6 MW and renewable energy projects totaling 245.8 MW. In total, 13 projects will be implemented, including the Tekeli energy complex, the Atyrau CHP plant, combined-cycle gas turbine units in the Turkistan region and the city of Almaty, among others.

Regarding the GRES-3 construction project, it was noted that the creation of new coal-fired generation with a total capacity of 2.64 GW is planned, based on “clean coal” technology with phased commissioning of capacities.

“At the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Assembly), the Head of State emphasized that issues of energy self-sufficiency must be considered an important part of state policy. The launch of additional power units at GRES-2 and the start of construction of GRES-3 are a signal for the entire economy. We are gradually moving toward eliminating the energy deficit and providing the necessary power capacities for both our businesses and investors,” Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted.

As Qazinform reported earlier today, PM Bektenov arrived in Ekibastuz for a working visit.