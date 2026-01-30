PM Bektenov arrives in Ekibastuz for working visit

Bektenov was briefed that Bogatyr Coal produced 45.2 million tons of coal in 2025, delivering 35 million to the domestic market, and 10 million to Russia. It was highlighted that in 1985, the company set a Guinness World Record by producing 56.8 million tons of coal.

By 2032, we plan to reach 56.5 million tons and achieve a Guinness World Record, by supplying our partners at Samruk-Energo, new power units, new facilities of Ekibastuz GRES-3, and other consumers, said Evgeny Masternak, General Director of Bogatyr Coal.

According to forecasts, around 360 billion tenge will be invested in the company over the next few years. The plans include implementing an MES cyclic-flow technology system to improve the efficiency of continuous-flow technology, introducing a cargo flow optimizer, as well as production planning and modeling systems.

As part of the visit, the Prime Minister will also visit Ekibastuz GRES-1 and GRES-2 power stations.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to upgrade 9 power units, 55 boilers, and 51 turbines.