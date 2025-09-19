PM holds meeting of Investment Climate Improvement Council

The meeting discussed the issues of implementation of digital solutions in trade sector in line with directives outlined in the President’s latest Address to the Nation.

In particular, participants discussed the measures to develop digital labeling system for consumer goods.

To date, Kazakhstan has created favorable conditions for implementing product labeling: a list of goods subject to labeling and a timeline for their phased introduction have been approved under the 2029 National Development Plan. Besides, the 2030 Concept of Trade Policy Development is being elaborated.

The participants exchanged views on the economic and digital reforms ongoing in Kazakhstan.

Victoria Justin Sanchez, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan, positively spoke of Kazakhstan’s efforts to enhance consumer protection and combat illicit trade.

Aleška Simkič, Ambassador of the European Union to Kazakhstan, highlighted the importance of gradual implementation of digital labeling system in order to minimize business costs and maintain a predictable business climate.

Ertan Kurt, General Director of Efes Kazakhstan also emphasized the need of a phased implementation, while Andrey Bashkirov, General Director of Procter & Gamble distribution company, pointed out the importance of considering other countries’ experience in this matter.

Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Asset Nussupov commented on the issues raised at the meeting. According to him, digital labeling is a tool for sustainable market development that enhances consumer trust, chain transparency, and the effectiveness of government regulation.

He stressed that the implementation of labeling is accompanied by an analysis of its impact on businesses.

“As a result, it not only protects the domestic market from counterfeit and fake products, but also creates new opportunities to enhance the competitiveness of local manufacturers and expand exports,” said he.

In conclusion, Olzhas Bektenov highlighted Kazakhstan’s commitment to openness and predictability in attracting long-term investment. He informed the attendees of the Government’s intention to expand production capacity, boost localization, and accelerate the digital transformation of the economy. In his words, development of the digital labeling system is considered as a key instrument for enhancing market transparency, protecting consumer rights, and reducing the share of the shadow economy in GDP, which has declined from 23% in 2019 to 16% in 2025.

At the same time, the Head of the Government instructed the relevant state bodies to further examine the issues raised by businesses and take all necessary measures to ensure the smooth implementation of product labeling.

Earlier, the Government adopted the National Action Plan to implement the President’s Address.