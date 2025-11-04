PM Bektenov urges proper grain storage and transportation after record harvest

Addressing today’s government meeting, Bektenov called for grain drying and loading into store in a timely manner.

All grain stores must be working continuously, offering uninterrupted reception and storage of grain. It is necessary to ensure a continuous monitoring of technological storage conditions, said the Prime Minister.

Premier Bektenov also ordered the Transport Ministry jointly with Kazakhstan Railways to ensure smooth transportation of grain in accordance with rolling stock delivery schedules. The phytosanitary service was tasked with enhancing grain quality control at all stages – from storage to selling.

In addition, the Trade and Agriculture Ministries were instructed to take effective grain marketing strategies, including export expansion into conventional markets, as well as new markets.

The Kazakh Prime Minister reminded that upon instruction from the Head of State, all necessary conditions for successful spring farming and harvesting were in place.

The volume of soft loans, including leasing, hit a record of 1 trillion tenge. Farmers were fully provided with seed material, discounted fuel and fertilizers needed. Thanks to the measures taken and joint efforts, we had a good harvest, said Bektenov.

Bektenov also called for a shift from exporting raw grain toward processed products with higher added value.

