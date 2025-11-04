Kazakhstan’s grain exports rise 47% amid untapped market potential

Saparov said the country fully meets its grain needs through domestic production, while maintaining export potential.

According to the minister, this season’s grain exports totaled 13.4 million tons, marking a 47% increase year-over-year, driven largely by transport subsidies.

Saparov added Kazakhstan resumed grain shipments to Iran, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia.

Strong demand for our grain helped Kazakhstan export nearly 2.2 million tons of new-harvest grain, 21% higher compared to the same period of last year, said the agriculture minister.

Kazakhstan has been implementing five investment projects for deep processing of grain, which are set to boost its grain exports by around 2.5 million tons.

Earlier, Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov said Kazakhstan has collected a record-breaking legumes and oil-bearing plants harvest this year.