PM Bektenov surveys construction of transport-logistics complex in Kordai

Governor of the region Yerbol Karashukeyev reported to the Prime Minister on the main economic indicators.

According to him, in 2024, the region’s gross regional product reached 2.2 trillion tenge. Industrial output made 188 billion tenge, including 122.5 billion tenge in processing industry.

During his working trip, Olzhas Bektenov surveyed the Alatau Trade Logistics Complex.

In Kordai district, the Prime Minister visited the territory of the Industrial Trade and Logistics Center, adjacent to Kazakhstan’s Karasu border checkpoint and Kyrgyzstan’s Ak-Tilek border checkpoint.

The project is being implemented in line with the two countries’ presidents’ directives to raise mutual trade turnover to $3 billion.

