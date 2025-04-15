Kazakh PM assigns regions to ramp up preparations for fire season

The Prime Minister said the new wildfires rapid response and cooperation action plan was developed for state bodies. However, Pavlodar and Abai regions failed to observe the action when this year’s first wildfires occurred. For example, Abai region forestry workers did not promptly notify the Emergencies, Interior and Defense Ministries of the fire outbreak. The same situation was reported in Pavlodar region.

He tasked the Ecology, Emergencies and Interior Ministries to conduct investigations into the fires in two regions, take corresponding measures and fix penalties.

Bektenov stressed Kazhydromet predicts a hot and dry summer this year, which means a high risk of wildfires. He stressed forestries in Aktobe, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Turkistan, North Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions are not ready for fire hazard season. He charged the akims of the regions to ramp up preparations for the fire season.

He tasked the Emergencies and Ecology Ministries and concerned bodies to organize and hold republican wildfire command-staff exercises by the end of May. The Ecology Ministry and akimat are assigned to further equip nature protection institutions and forestry farms.

Following the meeting, he instructed to develop a corresponding scheduled plan, approve it at the Government, and ensure it is done.