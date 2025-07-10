1.7 mln tourists expected in Astana in 2025

He said over 1.5 million visited the Kazakh capital in 2024, of which 340,000 were international arrivals.

1.7 million visitors are expected in Astana in 2025. Over 300,000 traveled to the city in the first quarter of this year, of which 68,000 were foreign tourists.

Kvashuk said Astana is associated with political and business, and large-scale cultural events.

Astana is not just a political and business center, but also an active cultural platform. Large-scale events such as the Backstreet Boys concert attract tourists, stimulate the economy and raise interest in the Kazakh capital in the international arena.

There are 299 hotels, including nine five-star, some three and four-star hotels in the city.

He added 128 events were held last year in the city, with 201 scheduled in 2025.

To note, tickets for the Backstreet Boys in the Kazakh capital to go on sale to the public on July 14.