PM Bektenov sets deadline for utility repair campaigns

Bektenov reminded that implementation of the national project remains under the personal control of the Head of State. He noted that the necessary regulatory framework has already been adopted, financing mechanisms for investment projects defined, and large‑scale repair campaigns launched across the regions.

Bektenov stressed that to achieve the targets on time, it is necessary not only to maintain but also to accelerate the pace of infrastructure modernization. The Ministry of National Economy, together with relevant government agencies, has been tasked with ensuring effective use of investment funds allocated for the project.

“One of the key issues is the timely signing of contracts and securing financing in the regions. I instruct regional administrations to take appropriate measures within two weeks for projects being implemented this year. Together with the ministries of industry and construction, energy, and national economy, ensure completion of all planned repair campaigns by year‑end. Regional governors bear personal responsibility for this,” the Prime Minister said.

In addition, Bektenov ordered the Ministry of Industry and Construction to accelerate the state expertise of design and estimate documentation for infrastructure projects.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan plans to repair 12,000 kilometers of utility networks in 2026 as part of the "Modernization of Energy and Utilities Sectors" national project.