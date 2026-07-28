Kazakhstan to repair 12,000km of utility networks in 2026

This was announced by Vice Minister of National Economy Assan Darbayev at the Government’s weekly meeting. He said that 6,600 kilometers of utility networks were repaired nationwide in 2025, and eight enterprises were removed from high-risk zones, with 547 billion tenge allocated for these works.

In 2026, another eight enterprises are planned to be moved from the category of facilities with a critically high level of wear to the category with a medium level of wear.

“This year, repairs are planned for 12,000 kilometers of engineering networks, financed with 1 trillion 138 billion tenge. Of this amount, 759 billion tenge has been earmarked for construction works. Projects worth 379 billion tenge, for which EPC contractors have been designated, are currently in the stage of developing design and estimate documentation and procuring materials from domestic producers,” Darbayev said.

Overall, Kazakhstan plans to remove 70 utility companies from high-risk zones by 2029. The share of companies with sustainable infrastructure is expected to reach approximately two-thirds.

The total investment volume in the national project from 2025 to 2029 will amount to 13 trillion tenge. Of this, 6.8 trillion tenge will be spent on the utility sector, and another 6.2 trillion tenge will be directed to the energy sector.

"Funds allocated this year will be used to repair and upgrade 84,000 kilometers of engineering networks, commission new energy sources with a combined capacity of 7,309 megawatts, and build or modernize 27 generation facilities. As a result, the average wear level of engineering infrastructure nationwide is expected to decline to 40%, while accident rates at facilities are projected to fall by 25%,” the deputy minister said.

As it was previously reported, the Government allocated more than 16.2 billion tenge from its reserve fund to develop Astana’s engineering and energy networks.