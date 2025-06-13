PM Bektenov reviews implementation of President’s directives on major transport projects

Acting Minister of Transport Maksat Kaliakparov, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Nurlan Sauranbayev, and Chairman of the Management Board of JSC KazAvtoZhol Darkhan Imanashev made reports.

According to the Ministry of Transport, in 2025, 13,000 kilometers of highways and 6,100 kilometers of railways will be built and repaired. Six airports will be modernized and built as well as two water transport projects will be implemented.

Five major projects worth a total of 2.3 trillion tenge are under implementation in the railway sector. These are the construction of the second track on the Dostyk–Moyynty section (836 km), bypass road at Almaty station (75 km), and Darbaza–Maktaaral railway line (152 km). Work has begun on the Kyzylzhar–Moyynty section, which, according to KTZ, is slated to be finished in the first half of the year.

Additionally, specific segments of the railway network are under construction. In line with the President’s instruction, a total of 11,000 kilometers of railway are to be repaired by 2029. This year, 1,480 kilometers will be modernized with a budget of 177 billion tenge. 125 station complexes are under reconstruction now, with the works set to be completed by the end of 2025.

In 2025, Kazakhstan plans to reconstruct and modernize 13,000 kilometers of roads. Currently, 9,000 kilometers are under modernization. Reconstruction continues on ongoing projects totaling 1,083 kilometers, with 847 kilometers scheduled for completion by year-end. Among new initiatives is the construction of the Center–West highway, which will reduce the transit route from Astana to the port of Aktau by 889 kilometers. Other active projects include Aktobe–Ulgaysyn (234 km), Karaganda–Zhezkazgan (572 km) etc.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister touched upon the quality of road works. Chairman of the Management Board of JSC KazAvtoZhol Darkhan Imanashev reported on the operation of automated measurement systems (AMS). Currently, 27 AMS units are functioning on national roads. Another 25 AMS units will be installed by the end of 2025, and by 2026, their number will reach 126. These systems use special sensors to transmit vehicle dimension data in real time to detect overloads and prevent road surface damage.

In the aviation sector, construction projects are underway for three new airports – Katon-Karagay, Zaysan, and Kenderli – as well as the restoration of the airport in the city of Arkalyk. Infrastructure modernization is ongoing at the airports in Pavlodar and Balkhash.

In water transport, dredging at the port of Aktau is set to begin in July this year. As part of the development of the merchant fleet, eight vessels will be acquired in 2025, including six dry cargo ships and two ferries.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of a comprehensive and systematic approach to the implementation of all planned projects:

“In five months of 2025, growth in the country's transport sector has made 24% Transport, along with energy and other infrastructure, is the foundation for any economic development. This is why the President and the Government pay utmost attention to this issue: if we don’t invest now, there will be no long-term economic growth. All necessary resources will be allocated. The task for all relevant agencies is to utilize these funds efficiently and complete all projects on time,” Olzhas Bektenov said.

Following the meeting, a number of instructions were set to the Ministry of Transport, Samruk-Kazyna Fund, and other relevant organizations.

At the recent meeting of the Government, Olzhas Bektenov highlighted the need to introduce zero harm principle at domestic enterprises.