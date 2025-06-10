PM Bektenov highlights need to introduce zero harm principle at Kazakhstani enterprises

He said that outdated equipment, lack of modernization and new technologies result in rise of occupational injuries.

According to him, to reduce the number occupational injuries and accidents, employers must introduce occupational safety measures, automate and digitalize the processes, which help eliminate work-related incidents and prevent fatalities.

“So far, the current methods proved to be inefficient, since there are still facts of neglect of basic safety precautions. There is no unified approach to the organization of labor protection, and information systems remain disjointed. The efforts of the Ministry of Labor alone are not enough here. This should be a large joint work of all government agencies, akimats and enterprises,” Bektenov said.

He reminded of the need to enhance monitoring of the labor legislation violations, including with the use of the National Map of Enterprises, as well as adoption of labor sector digitalization measures.

The Prime Minister set a task to complete the integration of information systems for detecting and recording injuries at dangerous production facilities by December 1.

He also highlighted the importance of conclusion of compulsory insurance contracts between employers and employees.

He stressed that enterprises must actively introduce zero harm principle and the system of assessment and management of professional risks meeting international standards.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection was entrusted with developing legislative amendments on prevention of concealment of occupational injuries by employers.

The Ministry of Emergencies was tasked to inspect the enterprises to determine their compliance with the industrial safety standards by the end of the year.

Earlier it was reported that 15 people died from occupational hazards in Kazakhstan since year beginning.