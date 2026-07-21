PM Bektenov pushes for accelerated launch of BYD EV production in Kazakhstan

Astana Motors Group Chairman Nurlan Smagulov reported the company is currently working on launching the production of BYD buses in Kazakhstan this year. He added that negotiations with the Chinese automaker’s management were held during the Kazakhstani delegation’s recent visit to Shanghai.

Meanwhile, the country plans to launch domestic BYD passenger vehicle production next year.

Regarding passenger cars, we have considered this task and will implement it next year by launching BYD production, said Smagulov. “Our company is committed to mastering BYD vehicle production in order to meet all requirements and demands of consumers and the economy,” he added.

In response, Bektenov stressed that the government is interested in the earliest possible opening of the electric vehicle manufacturing plant.

We are interested in the BYD electric vehicle plant being launched in Kazakhstan. Whatever support is required from the government will be provided, Bektenov stated, while urging to accelerate the project’s implementation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported three Chinese automakers are to localize production in Kazakhstan.