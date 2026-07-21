3 Chinese automakers to localize production in Kazakhstan

In particular, the country plans to localize the production of Li Auto, Omoda and Jaecoo cars.

“Starting from the 4th quarter of this year, Hyundai Trans Auto plans to produce 500 VOLVO semi-truck tractors annually. In addition, Barys Truck Manufactory, in partnership with XCMG, is implementing a project to manufacture electric truck tractors,” he said, adding that corresponding agreements were signed during President Kassym-Jomart’s state visit to China.

The country also plans to develop a network of high-speed charging stations for electric vehicles in collaboration with BYD.

11 enterprises specializing in production of cars, buses, cargo and special vehicles are operating across Kazakhstan today.

Earlier, it was reported that from January to March 2026, Kazakhstan manufactured more than 42,000 passenger cars, 1,300 trucks, and 1,100 tractors.