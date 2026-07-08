PM Bektenov orders to ramp up adoption of water-saving technologies in regions

Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Aslan Abdraimov announced that the National Water Resources Information System is now operational and serves as the foundation for the sector's unified digital ecosystem. By integrating data on water bodies and water management infrastructure, the platform tracks water balance, analyzes usage, and monitors reservoirs. It also leverages satellite imagery and tracks transboundary water resources. Notably, the project is funded entirely through Eurasian Development Bank grants, and requires no state budget allocation.

According to government data, the information system reflects data on 17,758 rivers, 3,148 lakes, 3,927 monitoring wells, and 1,209 hydraulic structures. More than 10 thousand passports of water management and hydraulic structures have been entered into the digital register, and more than 6 thousand reports of special water use have been accepted.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov highlighted that the rollout of several regional projects has fallen behind schedule.

Regional administrations must ensure priority financing of measures assigned to local budgets. Relevant expenses must be timely provided for when forming and clarifying regional budgets. I instruct the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation to strengthen monitoring of the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan, to more strictly control the timing and volumes of financing for each measure. On all problematic issues, it is necessary to promptly submit specific proposals and solutions to the Government, stated Bektenov.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that rolling out water-saving technologies remains a top priority under the President’s direct oversight. He called for an accelerated implementation of these systems, mandating regional administrations to treat this as a critical focus area.

The head of the Government also set a number of tasks aimed at strengthening monitoring of water quality indicators for transboundary rivers; ensuring the entry of passports of hydraulic structures into the National Water Resources Information System by January 1, 2027, and the establishment of boundaries of water protection zones and strips of surface water bodies within the boundaries of settlements by June 10, 2027; as well as integrating the National Bank of Data on the State of the Environment and Natural Resources with the National Water Resources Information System.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and China are to jointly train water industry specialists.