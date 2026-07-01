Kazakhstan and China to jointly train water industry specialists

Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov met with China’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin to debate pressing issues of bilateral cooperation in water industry.

As stated there, this September, the Kazakh National University of Water Resources and Irrigation will launch a joint program with the North China University of Water Resources and Electric Power.

Negotiations are underway to provide educational grants for Kazakh students in China.

The sides also plan to open a training center in Taraz at the Kazakh Research Institute of Water Resources, in partnership with China’s Three Gorges Vocational College of Electric Power.

In May, the first group of Kazakh water specialists attended a seminar in China to study water resource management systems and technologies for environmental rehabilitation.

The seminar was organized under Memoranda of Understanding between Kazvodkhoz and Power China International Group Limited, as well as between the ministries of both countries.

China covered all expenses, and by the end of 2026, about 200 Kazakh specialists will receive training in China.

Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov emphasized the importance of Chinese companies’ participation in Kazakhstan’s infrastructure projects and ongoing negotiations on transboundary water sharing.

He noted that Kazakhstan and China are united by a strategic partnership, and this cooperation will strengthen effective water resource management.

Notably, starting from the 2026–2027 academic year, two more colleges in Kazakhstan will begin preparing specialists for the country’s water management sector.