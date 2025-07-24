PM Bektenov orders to develop new drug policy

Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov said on Thursday that in the first half of 2025, 6.4 tons of drugs were seized, over 17,000 websites offering drugs were blocked, as well as 474 drug offenders, including 28 administrators of Telegram channels, were jailed.

21 criminal proceedings were initiated against organized crime groups, including three trans-international. Up to 11,000 drug combating activities were conducted, he said.

In the reporting period, the Ministry identified 107,000 facts of drinking alcohol in public places as well as 7,000 violations in the circulation of alcohol. 11,000 persons were banned from consuming alcohol.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Bektenov ordered to take action to enhance mechanisms to detect and block drug websites and similar advertisements, to address freezing of money transfers related to drug trafficking.

The Kazakh Premier also instructed to develop a new drug policy prioritizing the fight against the root causes of drug distribution.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstanis will be able to anonymously report drug crimes online.