Kazakhstanis will be able to anonymously report drug crimes online

According to the Committee, all possible efforts are being made to identify, suppress, and prevent drug-related crimes, especially those involving minors.

“In the context of the rapid spread of new types of drug threats and the use of digital channels to involve young people in illegal drug trafficking, we, as a society, must unite to protect our children, our loved ones, and the future of our country. I urge each of you not to remain indifferent,” said Acting Chairman of the Committee Daniyar Meirkhan.

He emphasized the importance of paying attention to behavioral changes in children and adolescents.

“Report suspicious internet resources, graffiti with codes, and advertisements related to illegal drug sales. We have provided contact information for each region. You can anonymously and safely report critical information that may help prevent a crime or save someone's life,” Meirkhan added.