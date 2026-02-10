EN
    Extended meeting of Kazakh Government kicks off

    10:36, 10 February 2026

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, opened an extended meeting of the Government of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President said the meeting has convened to focus on the results of the country’s socioeconomic development in 2025 and outline the key tasks of the Government for the period ahead.

    Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Deputy Prime Minister – AI and Digital Development Minister Zhaslan Madiyev, and chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov are expected to take the floor.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
