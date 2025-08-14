PM Bektenov inspects Kordai, Karasu border checkpoints

Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev and Acting Deputy Director of the National Security Committee Border Service Ulan Abikov reported to the Prime Minister on the situation on the border checkpoints.

Currently there 39 automobile checkpoints on the border with the EAEU countries. Repair works have been fully completed on two of them. Modernization works have been launched on 10 checkpoints, including those located on the Kazakh-Russian border.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

As a result of reconstruction, the number of traffic lanes has been increased from 4 to 8 on the Kordai checkpoint. The number of passport control booths reached 40. Passenger throughput capacity rose fourfold, and traffic throughput capacity increased 2.7 times.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The modernization of Karasu checkpoint will let increase throughput capacity from 700 to more than 2,000 vehicles per day.

The Prime Minister was also reported on the implementation of a joint project of building an Industrial Trade-Logistics Complex (ITLC), called to become the center of warehousing, processing, aggregation and sale of goods as part of the Western Europe - Western China international corridor.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The Kazakh Prime Minister pointed out the importance of border facilities in the development of transborder cooperation and in ensuring international automobile and passenger communication. Their reconstruction is under control of the Head of State, he stressed.

He also commissioned to ensure quality and timely fulfillment of repair works as well as to introduce digital technologies to accelerate border crossing procedures.\

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and China plan to build logistics hub, industrial park in border area.