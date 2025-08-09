Kazakhstan, China to build logistics hub, industrial park in border area

The discussions centered around the implementation of joint investment projects in key sectors such as logistics, industry, and agricultural processing.

During the meeting with China Minmetals Corporation, the parties discussed the construction of a logistics hub in the Khorgos area, which is expected to become a new strategic node on the transcontinental route between Asia and Europe.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

At the meeting with representatives of CITIC Construction Co. Ltd., the parties discussed plans to expand the company’s investment presence in Kazakhstan. One of the key areas of cooperation is the creation of an industrial park for deep processing of agricultural products in the border area, which will open new opportunities for the region’s export-oriented economy.

Murat Nurtleu noted that cooperation with China in border area development is one of the priority directions of the country’s foreign economic policy. The implementation of joint projects will contribute to strengthening trade and economic ties, enhancing the investment attractiveness of the Zhetysu Region, and creating new jobs, ultimately having a positive impact on the sustainable socio-economic development of the entire region.

