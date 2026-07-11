PM Bektenov inspects Games of the Future facilities in Astana

At the Head of State's instruction, the Games of the Future 2026 will begin in Astana on July 29.

The competition will bring together around 1,000 athletes from 35 countries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Foreign heads of state, leaders of international sports organizations, and top digital industry companies have confirmed their participation in the opening ceremony.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

The Games of the Future 2026 is a next-generation phygital tournament combining traditional sports and digital disciplines. Competitions will be held at four venues: the Barys Arena Multifunctional Ice Palace, the Qazaqstan Athletics Complex, the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace, and the Beeline Arena National Tennis Center.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov briefed the Prime Minister on the readiness of the facilities and their adaptation to the hybrid format. Uninterrupted operation of digital equipment has been ensured. Venues are prepared to welcome participants and guests, and necessary conditions have been created for a volunteer center with over 1,000 staff. Special attention has been paid to security, logistics, and service quality.

Athletes will compete in eight disciplines: phygital football, phygital basketball, phygital shooters, phygital martial arts, phygital dance, Battle Royale, and MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) on PCs and mobile devices. The total prize fund exceeds $4 million. Kazakhstan will be represented by 11 teams across all eight disciplines.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

The tournament is held with active sponsorship support. According to the ministry, the event will attract 10,000 foreign tourists, giving a significant boost to the hospitality, transport, and service sectors.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

The Prime Minister instructed all government agencies and organizations involved in the tournament to ensure coordinated work.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, the Games of the Future 2026 will offer a $4 million prize pool.