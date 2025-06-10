15 people die from occupational hazards in Kazakhstan this year

Speaking at a government meeting on Tuesday, Arinov said: “As a result of these accidents, 22 people were injured and 15 died”.

The high rate of technical obsolescence at hazardous production facilities is one of the causes of work accidents, he said.

Arinov said that the number of facilities suspended for workplace safety violations rose 4.5fold, highlighting that “such violations usually lead to accidents and tragic consequences”.

The Emergency Situations Ministry urged to legally oblige hazardous production facilities’ owners to develop a master plan for boosting renewal and technical re-equipment in an effort to tighten control and prevent accidents. The corresponding bill has been already introduced into the Senate of the parliament for consideration.

Earlier it was reported that almost 50% of heat and water supply networks are in a deteriorated condition in Kazakhstan.