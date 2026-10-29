PM Bektenov calls for clear action plan to implement President’s address

Bektenov stressed the need to develop a clear action plan to implement President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state-of-the-nation address, delivered on October 28.

The Prime Minister said the address sets out the central goal of building a fair, strong, clean and progressive Kazakhstan. Achieving this objective will require making the fullest possible use of the country’s existing potential and the opportunities emerging from modern innovation.

Bektenov highlighted the significance of the “People’s Construction” initiative, describing it as the starting point for major infrastructure transformations and comprehensive reforms throughout the economy.

This large-scale project will provide significant momentum for employment growth and improving citizens’ well-being. This address is the most substantive policy document for the near future. We must have a clear action plan for its implementation, he said.

President Tokayev delivered his annual state-of-the-nation address to the people of Kazakhstan on October 28, outlining the country’s priorities for the coming period.