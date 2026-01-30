Kazakhstan to upgrade 9 power units, 55 boilers, and 51 turbines

Repairs of nine power units, 55 boilers, and 51 turbines planned for this year are expected to reduce the CHP depreciation rate from 61% to 59%. This approach not only helps improve performance, but also mitigate their high-risk status.

Kazakhstan continues its 5-year National project for the modernization of the energy sector into 2026, which provides for an unprecedented volume of work to upgrade the utility system.

The program envisions upgrading 1,600 km of heating networks and 78,000 km of power grids within a 5-year period. This will lead to the depreciation rate of heating networks reducing from 52% to 42%, and that of power grids from 74% to 45% by 2029.

