Kazakhstan's industrial sector expands with new factories, high-tech production

Mechanical engineering and new production plants

The mechanical engineering sector has increased its output by 14%. The auto industry has grown by 18.6%, while the manufacturing of agricultural machinery is up 6.4%.

A new tire plant has recently been opened in Saran, helping it move away from its status as a single-industry town. There are also newly-launched enterprises for producing TV sets and washing machines with annual capacities of 150,000 and 200,000 units, respectively. In the near future, a multi-brand car plant will begin operating in Almaty, and a Kia plant will open in Kostanay.

Metallurgy and raw materials

Metallurgy is showing steady growth, with ferroalloy production up 1.6%, cast iron up 6.5%, and steel up 3.4%.

"This year, we will double our output of copper processing, increase aluminum processing by one and a half times, lead by 2.3 times, and zinc by 11%," said Olzhas Saparbekov, Vice Minister of Industry and Construction.

Over the past five years, steel production capacity has risen from 5 million to 7.5 million tons. 5 new factories for building bars and rolled metal products have opened. In 2025, Kazakhstan will launch projects for straight-seam pipes and aluminum radiators in the Karaganda region, aluminum profiles in the Turkistan region, aluminum products in the Akmola region, and cathode copper in the Zhambyl region.

Chemicals and building materials

The chemical industry's growth has been bolstered by the production of high-tech products, including polypropylene (+46.2%), chromium oxide (+4.8%), and ammophos (+67.7%).

Producers of building materials have increased their output by 4.7% owing to active housing and infrastructure construction.

Light and food industries

The light industry sector grew by 1.9%, with textile production increasing by 4.9%. However, production of clothing and leather goods decreased by 0.7% and 6%, respectively.

The food industry showed strong growth of 9.2%. Producers of petroleum products increased output by 8.5%, finished metal products by 14%, plastic and rubber products by 4%, and furniture by 1.6%.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan predicts 5.4% GDP growth in 2026.