PM inspects Astana's industrial and digital infrastructure

The tour was aimed at checking that the projects are on track in furtherance of the President’s instructions on economic diversification and the development of technological infrastructure. Special attention was paid to strengthening production capacity, introducing modern technological solutions, and enhancing the resilience of urban digital systems.

Astana’s industry is predominantly represented by the manufacturing sector. By the end of 2025, industrial output exceeded 3.4 trillion tenge. The majority of industrial enterprises are concentrated within Industrial Park No. 1. The portfolio includes 137 projects totaling 333.3 billion tenge, creating more than 9,500 jobs.

During the visit, the Prime Minister reviewed the operations of the plant producing fire-fighting and special-purpose vehicles and mounted equipment, Autocomponents KZ LLP. The enterprise was commissioned in January 2025. More than 5.1 billion tenge of own funds were invested in the project. The enterprise received support from the Entrepreneurship Development Fund.

Production Director Alexander Pluzhnikov reported that the plant’s design capacity reaches 400 units of equipment per year, including fire tankers, shift vans, and municipal road maintenance vehicles. Products are supplied to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, municipal services, and other entities. In the period 2026–2028, it is planned to gradually increase the staff to 200 employees.

The Prime Minister was shown the key stages of the production cycle. It was noted that the company is currently expanding production lines to broaden the product range and increase localization.

Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the importance of developing domestic mechanical engineering as one of the key drivers of industrialization and the creation of high-productivity jobs.

“The growth of the manufacturing industry directly affects economic diversification and the competitiveness of our production. As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted at the expanded meeting of the Government, we need to produce more goods domestically, strengthening the real sector and creating sustainable jobs. For its part, the Government will support enterprises that ensure output growth and localization through infrastructure, workforce training, and clear procurement mechanisms. The result must be measurable: more products, more jobs, higher quality,” Olzhas Bektenov stated.

The Prime Minister also visited the Data Center established as part of the Astana Smart City project. This is the first data center in Kazakhstan built specifically for the needs of urban infrastructure in partnership with the international company Presight and the city akimat.

Representatives of Presight reported that the Data Center supports the operation of the city situation center, video analytics systems, artificial intelligence platforms, and digital services for urban management. It was noted that the data center complies with international standards of reliability and information security. The facility’s infrastructure provides a high level of fault tolerance and protection of critical digital systems, which is an important component of the Astana Smart City project and the continued digitalization of the urban environment.

Following the working visit, the Prime Minister instructed the continuation of implementing projects aimed at developing the industrial base and strengthening digital infrastructure. The need to integrate industrial and technological solutions to ensure sustainable economic growth and improve citizens’ quality of life was emphasized.

Qazinform News Agency reported on February 10 that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an extended session of the Kazakh Government.