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    Andy Burnham becomes UK's new prime minister after meeting King Charles

    17:26, 20 July 2026

    Andy Burnham has officially become the United Kingdom's new prime minister after King Charles III invited him to form a government, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Andy Burnham, King Charles
    Photo credit: https://x.com/RoyalFamily

    Burnham accepted the King's invitation during an audience at Buckingham Palace, where he was formally appointed prime minister and First Lord of the Treasury. He later arrived at 10 Downing Street to deliver his first address as the country's new leader.

    In his inaugural speech, Burnham acknowledged public dissatisfaction with politics and pledged that his government would "be better." He also promised to pursue a new political and economic model aimed at delivering growth across the country.

    Burnham succeeds Keir Starmer, who formally resigned after meeting the King earlier in the day. In his farewell address outside Downing Street, Starmer described serving as prime minister as "the privilege" of his life and wished Burnham success in office.

    The 56-year-old former mayor of Greater Manchester returned to Parliament only weeks ago after winning a by-election in Makerfield. He went on to secure overwhelming backing from Labour MPs in the party's leadership contest.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Andy Burnham pledged to abolish the United Kingdom's planned national digital ID programme upon becoming prime minister.

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    Aisultan
    Arman Aisultan
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