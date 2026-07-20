Andy Burnham becomes UK's new prime minister after meeting King Charles

Burnham accepted the King's invitation during an audience at Buckingham Palace, where he was formally appointed prime minister and First Lord of the Treasury. He later arrived at 10 Downing Street to deliver his first address as the country's new leader.

His Majesty received in Audience the Rt. Hon. Andrew Burnham MP and requested him to form a new Administration. The Rt. Hon Andrew Burnham MP accepted The King's offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury. pic.twitter.com/QGXjt80Tbq — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 20, 2026

In his inaugural speech, Burnham acknowledged public dissatisfaction with politics and pledged that his government would "be better." He also promised to pursue a new political and economic model aimed at delivering growth across the country.

🚨 BREAKING: Andy Burnham pledges to the British people that his Government will be "better"



"I want to be honest with you: we have not been good enough. We need to be better. We will be" pic.twitter.com/1gwxt7LjXJ — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 20, 2026

Burnham succeeds Keir Starmer, who formally resigned after meeting the King earlier in the day. In his farewell address outside Downing Street, Starmer described serving as prime minister as "the privilege" of his life and wished Burnham success in office.

The 56-year-old former mayor of Greater Manchester returned to Parliament only weeks ago after winning a by-election in Makerfield. He went on to secure overwhelming backing from Labour MPs in the party's leadership contest.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Andy Burnham pledged to abolish the United Kingdom's planned national digital ID programme upon becoming prime minister.