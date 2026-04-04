Plastic bags out: Kyrgyzstan announces ban by 2027

According to Nursultan Akmatov, chief specialist of the department for sustainable waste and wastewater management of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, two main laws have been adopted in the country: Laws No. 181 "on production and consumption waste" and No. 177 "on restricting the circulation of packages and plastic products made of polymer film in Kyrgyz Republic."

At the first stage, the mentioned laws came into effect in Issyk-Kul region. Here, inspections and explanatory work are carried out, informing the public about the need to use alternative bags. The next step is a complete ban on plastic products and polymer films throughout the country from January 1, 2027. Currently, intensive preparations are underway to implement this decision.

In turn, Almagul Kendirbaeva, Candidate of Geographical Sciences, noted that the problem of plastic waste is relevant all over the world. She cited the example of electronic waste in Ghana, where old computers and gadgets are thrown away. Residents of that place breathe toxic substances from waste incineration. The most unfortunate thing is that the average age of the population there does not exceed 30.

According to the scientist, the problem of waste sorting also remains acute in Kyrgyzstan. Plastic bags are often burned, and we breathe in the smoke. Even when waste is transformed from one form to another, it does not become safe.

"Nanoplastic pollution is extremely dangerous: its particles are 80 times thinner than a human hair. Once inside the body, they poison it and harm health," Kendirbaeva warned.

Associate Professor of the Kyrgyz National University named after Balasagyn, geographer-ecologist Zholdoshbek Chungulov suggested holding environmental programs to explain the harm of plastic to the public and to better understand the problem of pollution. He stressed the need to strengthen educational and awareness initiatives in this area.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan is set to build modern Mountain Research Center.