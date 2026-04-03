Kyrgyzstan to build modern Mountain Research Center

According to him, the new institution will unite institutes and research departments specializing in key areas for the region: water resources, geophysics, high-altitude medicine, climatology, and ecology.

"Kyrgyzstan is a mountainous country, and we understand the mountains better than others. President Sadyr Zhaparov supported the initiative to create a modern, seven-story center of global scale. We plan to launch it next October as part of the Global Mountain Summit," Baisalov noted.

He also addressed the issue of the Academy of Sciences' infrastructure.

"The president has given a direct order to fully return all Academy of Sciences buildings to our scientists. The premises must be used exclusively for their intended purpose, for the development of domestic science," he concluded.

As reported earlier, a unique cultural center is being built in Kyrgyzstan’s Naryn.