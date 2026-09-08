Plane carrying American family vanishes from radar

Air traffic control lost contact with the aircraft about 13 miles (21 km) west of Andros Island, Bahama's largest island.

Police received reports the aircraft may have gone down near Red Bays, while flight‑tracking site FlightRadar24 showed the plane circling before disappearing from radar amid heavy thunderstorms.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it is assisting the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, deploying an HC‑144 Ocean Sentry aircraft to search about 15 miles (24 km) off Andros Island. Initial efforts were hampered by bad weather but are expected to resume.

Earlier, it was reported that five people had been killed and five others injured after an Amazon cargo plane overran a runway and crashed at Miami International Airport on Sunday.