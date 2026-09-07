5 killed, 5 injured after Amazon cargo plane crashes at Miami airport

The accident occurred at 1:58 p.m. local time (1758 GMT), Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz told a press conference.

Five people were hospitalized with injuries, according to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Video footage showed thick smoke billowing from the aircraft.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said on X that more than 60 units and approximately 200 firefighters responded to the scene.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Air Flight 7598 overran the runway after landing at the airport around 2 p.m. Eastern Time (1800 GMT) on Sunday.

21 Air Flight 7598 overran the runway after landing at Miami International Airport around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, Sept. 6. The Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft departed from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The FAA will investigate. Contact the… — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) September 6, 2026

The aircraft, a Boeing 767-300 cargo plane, had departed from Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the agency said, adding that an investigation would be carried out.

The aircraft "experienced an incident while attempting to land," Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in the FAA statement. "This is a fast-moving situation and we're still gathering details."

Earlier, it was reported the civilian-contracted plane that crashed on August 20 at a remote radar site airport in western Alaska had killed all 8 people on board.