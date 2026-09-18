Pipeline linking Kazakhstan’s northern regions and Russia set for completion by late 2029

The project was formalized on October 9, 2025, when the governments of Kazakhstan and Russia’s Gazprom signed a memorandum on the construction of the Ishim-Astana main gas pipeline.

Project preparation underway

According to the Energy Ministry, work is currently underway to revise the feasibility study for the second and third stages of the Saryarka main gas pipeline, taking into account the new configuration of the Ishim-Astana project.

At the current stage, the collection of initial data and development of technical solutions are underway, including issues related to the pipeline route and the composition of gas transportation infrastructure facilities, said the ministry.

The final technical specifications and list of infrastructure facilities will be determined after the relevant design documentation has been prepared and approved.

The Kazakhstani section of the project is being developed by AstanaGaz KMG, which is under the trust management of national gas company QazaqGaz.

The ministry said that moving to the next stage of construction will depend on reaching agreements with the Russian side on economic and other key conditions for gas supplies, as well as the sides making a final investment decision.

The project’s cost has not yet been determined. Its economic parameters are expected to become clear following the revision of the feasibility study and subsequent design and survey work.

Proposed route

Under the preliminary plans, the pipeline would run from the Kazakhstan-Russia border through North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions toward Petropavl and Kokshetau, before connecting to the existing Saryarka main gas pipeline near Astana.

The exact route, including the specific districts and settlements it will pass through, will be established following design and survey work. The route will take into account technical, land-use and environmental requirements.

Preliminary technical plans also include the construction of the necessary gas transportation infrastructure to supply Petropavl and Kokshetau with natural gas. This is expected to include branch pipelines toward the two cities and automated gas distribution stations.

Up to 6.3 billion cubic meters of gas annually

According to the Energy Ministry, preliminary agreements envisage a gradual increase in Russian natural gas supplies to Kazakhstan, eventually reaching 6.3 billion cubic meters per year.

The two sides are continuing talks on the pricing, economic and other conditions for gas supplies. The final terms will be determined following the relevant negotiations.

The number of settlements and residents that will ultimately be connected to the gas network has also not yet been finalized. This will depend on plans for developing regional gas distribution networks.

Construction timeline

The memorandum sets the end of 2029 as the target for completion of the project.

However, the exact dates for the start of construction and commissioning of the pipeline have yet to be finalized. The schedule will depend on the results of the design process, completion of state examinations, agreement on the economic terms of gas supplies and the adoption of a final investment decision.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and the WEF discussed cooperation on energy and critical minerals.