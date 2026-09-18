Kazakhstan, WEF discuss cooperation on energy and critical minerals

The WEF delegation was led by Dietrich John, Community Lead for Europe and Eurasia at the Centre for Regions, Trade and Geopolitics. Marwen Garbaa, WEF’s Head of Partnership Development for Europe and Eurasia, also took part in the meeting, according to the Ministry of Energy’s press service.

The discussions focused on prospects for strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the WEF in the energy and critical minerals sectors.

The sides considered opportunities for the Ministry of Energy to work with the WEF’s Centre for Energy and Materials, as well as Kazakhstan’s participation in the Forum’s sector-specific initiatives. These include projects related to the energy transition, strengthening critical mineral supply chains, deploying new technologies in the energy sector, and transforming industrial clusters.

The meeting also covered initiatives such as AI in Energy, Securing Minerals for Energy and Technology, and Transitioning Industrial Clusters. According to the ministry, these areas could provide a basis for developing specific joint initiatives.

The participants additionally discussed ways to promote Kazakhstan’s energy priorities more actively on international WEF platforms. This includes engaging the global expert and business community in the implementation of promising projects in Kazakhstan’s energy sector.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue work on specific areas of cooperation and explore the possibility of incorporating them into a joint roadmap for cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Economic Forum.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and South Korea explored the $2 billion green energy project.