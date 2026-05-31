Pilgrims complete final 'Stoning Ritual' on last day of Tashreeq
06:11, 31 May 2026
Pilgrims performed the final stoning of the Jamarat on Saturday, marking the third day of Tashreeq and the final day of the 1447 AH Hajj season, WAM reports.
After completing the ritual, pilgrims who remained in Mina until the final day departed for the Grand Mosque in Makkah to perform the Farewell Tawaf, marking the conclusion of their Hajj pilgrimage.
According to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) of Saudi Arabia, the total number of pilgrims for the 1447 AH Hajj season reached 1,707,301.