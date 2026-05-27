1.7 million pilgrims perform Hajj in 2026

The number of international pilgrims arriving through various entry points is 1,546,655, while domestic pilgrims, comprising citizens and residents, stands at 160,646.

According to GASTAT statistical results for the 2026 Hajj season, 893,396 pilgrims are men, and 813,905 are women.

1,485,729 foreign pilgrims arrived through air entry points, 54,429 - through road entry points, and 6,497 - through sea entry points.

GASTAT relied on the Ministry of Interior's administrative records as its primary source for the 2026 Hajj season, utilising a unified, register-based model adopted over the past six years to ensure highly accurate and reliable statistical data.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry announced that anyone performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a permit will face fines of up to SAR 20,000