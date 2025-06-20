Phytosanitary control point on Kazakh-Kyrgyz border to resume operation

According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, the decision was taken to boost export potential of domestic agri-producers.

The Ministry points out that the reopening of the phytosanitary control point will enable to lower the burden on the existing border checkpoints with a high flow of agricultural poroducts, which, in turn, will let improve the quality and efficiency of phytosanitary control.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan increased throughout capacities of the automobile checkpoints on its external borders by 25%.