Kazakhstan reports 2.5fold increase in throughput capacity of checkpoints on its external border

According to him, 605,700 cars have crossed the border checkpoints since the year beginning.

“Compared to the same period of 2024, throughput capacity increased by 25%. The amount of customs payments in this period reached 1.6 trillion tenge,” he said, adding that there are 52 automobile checkpoints along the state border, with 14 located on the external border of the EAEU.

In his words, six border checkpoints underwent modernization.

In 2018, the modernization of Central Asia's largest checkpoint Nur Zholy was completed.

The State Revenues Committee also modernizes and equips nine automobile, one railroad checkpoints on the external border of the EAEU and main dispatch office of the State Revenues Committee in Astana.

The Dostyk-Zheleznodorozhnyi border checkpoint was renovated in 2023.

Four border checkpoints – Kaplanbek, Atameken, Kolzhat, and Alakol – have been launched to date. The remaining five checkpoints – Kazygurt, Tazhen, Temir Baba, Maikapshagai and Bakhty - will be launched by the year end.

As a result, the capacity of the modernized checkpoints has not been reduced, but on the contrary, increased from 640 thousand vehicles in 2022 to 1.4 million in 2024.