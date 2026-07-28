Phygital International founder and Belarusian sports minister arrive in Astana

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports

Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports, Baurzhan Rapikov, welcomed the distinguished guests upon their arrival at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports

Fasel and Kovalchuk are visiting the Kazakh capital as honorary guests of the international Future Games 2026 tournament.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports

The Games of the Future 2026 will run in Astana from July 29 to August 9, bringing together over 800 athletes from more than 50 countries.

As Qazinform News Agency reported on July 25, international teams began arriving in Astana for Future Games 2026.