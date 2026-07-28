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    Phygital International founder and Belarusian sports minister arrive in Astana

    18:14, 28 July 2026

    René Fasel, founder of Phygital International, and Belarusian Sports and Tourism Minister Sergey Kovalchuk arrived in Astana on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency cites the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

    Phygital International founder and Belarusian sports minister arrive in Astana
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports
    Phygital International founder and Belarusian sports minister arrive in Astana
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports

    Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports, Baurzhan Rapikov, welcomed the distinguished guests upon their arrival at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

    Phygital International founder and Belarusian sports minister arrive in Astana
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports

    Fasel and Kovalchuk are visiting the Kazakh capital as honorary guests of the international Future Games 2026 tournament.

    Phygital International founder and Belarusian sports minister arrive in Astana
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports

    The Games of the Future 2026 will run in Astana from July 29 to August 9, bringing together over 800 athletes from more than 50 countries.

    As Qazinform News Agency reported on July 25, international teams began arriving in Astana for Future Games 2026.

    Games of the Future 2026 Kazakhstan Sport Cybersport Astana IT technologies Upcoming Events
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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