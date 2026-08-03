Photo exhibition dedicated to Baikonur Cosmodrome opens in St. Petersburg

Jointly organized by the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan and Russia’s News Agency TASS, the exhibition, which reflects the history of Baikonur, features unique photographs provided by the two media organizations.

The exhibition was opened by Raushan Kazhibayeva, director at the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex, and Andrey Kondrashov, TASS director general.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Addressing those present, Kazhibayeva emphasized the significance of holding the exhibition as part of the media forum, noting that professional dialogue, culture, and the media contribute to strengthening trust and preserving historical memory.

She stressed that Baikonur remains a symbol of scientific progress, courage, and the shared history of Kazakhstan and Russia.

Photo credit: Kazinform

She cited Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who has described the Baikonur Cosmodrome as a vivid example of the long-term strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia, built on friendship, good-neighborly relations, and mutual benefit.

For Kazakhstan, Baikonur is a source of special pride; for Russia, it is one of the most important chapters in the history of space exploration. It reminds us of how much can be achieved through trust, partnership, and a shared commitment to progress. Above all, the Baikonur Cosmodrome is about the people who created this remarkable history. Alongside the cosmonauts, engineers, and researchers, we should also recognize the journalists and photographers who immortalized Baikonur in both global and national memory. Photography possesses extraordinary power. It freezes time and conveys the spirit of an era. Every photograph captures the energy of discovery, and every frame preserves the memory of those whose work brought humanity closer to the stars, said Kazhibayeva.

TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov noted that the exhibition's focus on Baikonur was no coincidence, as the cosmodrome represents one of the defining chapters in the shared history of Kazakhstan and Russia. He also highlighted that the two countries continue to cooperate in the space sector, including through the joint Baiterek project.

Photo credit: TASS

Last year, we celebrated the 70th anniversary of the remarkable Baikonur Cosmodrome, and this year we are marking the 65th anniversary of the first human spaceflight by Yuri Gagarin. It is also significant that this year marks the 35th anniversary of the flight of Kazakhstan's first cosmonaut, Toktar Aubakirov. Our photographers have captured a remarkable series of images that chronicle the entire history of humanity's conquest of space, Kondrashov said.

The joint photo exhibition showcases images capturing landmark moments in the history of Baikonur, including Yuri Gagarin before his historic first launch, cosmonauts preparing for the flight of an international crew in 1991, rocket launches, and photographs portraying the people and everyday life of the cosmodrome. Among the exhibits are images of the interior of Sergei Korolev's house at Baikonur, as well as photographs of modern-day crews departing for orbit.

The first visitors to the exhibition were participants of the 3rd Kazakhstan-Russia Media Forum, including representatives of relevant ministries and government agencies, as well as executives from more than 40 television and radio companies, news agencies, online media outlets, newspapers, and research centers from Kazakhstan and Russia.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Earlier, Qazinform reported Lumiere Hall in Astana had opened a new project celebrating one of history’s greatest marine painters, Ivan Aivazovsky.